As announced last week, Huawei's Honor -- in collaboration with e-commerce partner Amazon India -- is hosting the Honor 7X RED limited edition sale on Friday afternoon.

Honor 7X RED will be available exclusively on Amazon at 1:00 pm. It will be available in two configurations — 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage — for Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively, same as the original series.

Though new variant has identical internal hardware and design language as other color options (blue, black and gold), it looks stunning in the bright crimson shade, an apt Valentine's Day gift for your loved one.

Considering its price and specs, Honor 7X is the most cost-effective mid-range mobile in the market right now. We reviewed the device and we are quite impressed with its dual camera, FullView display, build quality and the full-day battery life.

You can read this: Honor 7X Review: New mid-range phone king

Honor 7X sports a high-grade metal-clad body with a bigger and gorgeous design language, having a 5.93-inch FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which offers a rich cinematic viewing experience.

Under the hood, it comes packed with the proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,450mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

The Honor 7X also boasts a 16MP+2MP dual snapper with portrait mode capability, which allows users to create the Bokeh effect with blurred background, and a decent 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Are you excited #Honor fans? The enchanting RED #Honor7X will be up for grabs today at 1pm to make this Valentine’s season even more special!! Own it at the Flash Sale on @amazonIN -https://t.co/0ZC9FBf8Fv starting at INR 12,999 !! Hurry! Limited stock available. #MaxYourView pic.twitter.com/045d3tc23n — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) February 9, 2018

In a related development, Honor, in what seems like a reversal of sales strategy, is foraying into offline space by making Honor 7X available in brick-and-mortar stores in India from February 9 onwards.

For those unaware, Honor was carved out of Huawei as an online-only brand. But, probably to give stiffer competition to fellow Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo, Honor has partnered with prominent retail chains to sell its device off the counter as well.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Huawei Honor products.

Key specifications of Honor 7X: