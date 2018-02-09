Huaweu, Honor 7X, review, design, build quality, performance, battery life, India launch, first impression
Honor 7X comes with almost all the features, budget conscious consumers look for, in an ideal mid-range phone and doesn't burn a deep hole in their pocket.KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

As announced last week, Huawei's Honor -- in collaboration with e-commerce partner Amazon India -- is hosting the Honor 7X RED limited edition sale on Friday afternoon.

Honor 7X RED will be available exclusively on Amazon at 1:00 pm. It will be available in two configurations — 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage — for Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively, same as the original series.

Though new variant has identical internal hardware and design language as other color options (blue, black and gold), it looks stunning in the bright crimson shade, an apt Valentine's Day gift for your loved one.

Considering its price and specs, Honor 7X is the most cost-effective mid-range mobile in the market right now. We reviewed the device and we are quite impressed with its dual camera, FullView display, build quality and the full-day battery life.

You can read this: Honor 7X Review: New mid-range phone king

Honor 7X sports a high-grade metal-clad body with a bigger and gorgeous design language, having a 5.93-inch FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which offers a rich cinematic viewing experience.

Huawei, Honor 7X RED, India, launch, Amazon exclusive
Amazon Exclusive: Limited edition Honor 7X RED India release date revealed ahead of Valentine's DayHonor India via Twitter

Under the hood, it comes packed with the proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,450mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

The Honor 7X also boasts a 16MP+2MP dual snapper with portrait mode capability, which allows users to create the Bokeh effect with blurred background, and a decent 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Honor 7X RED limited edition up for grabs on Amazon India ahead of Valentine’s DayHonor India (@HiHonorIndia) via Twitter

In a related development, Honor, in what seems like a reversal of sales strategy, is foraying into offline space by making Honor 7X available in brick-and-mortar stores in India from February 9 onwards.

For those unaware, Honor was carved out of Huawei as an online-only brand. But, probably to give stiffer competition to fellow Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo, Honor has partnered with prominent retail chains to sell its device off the counter as well.

Read more: Feature-rich Android phone Honor 7X finally coming to retail stores in India

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Huawei Honor products.

Key specifications of Honor 7X:

Model Honor 7X
Display 5.93-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 2.5D curved glass
  • Aspect ratio: 18:9
OS Android 7.1 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1
Processor Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core (2.46GHz Cortex A53 quad-core + 1.7GHz Cortex A53 quad-core)
GPU MaliT830-MP2
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB/64GB/128GB (+ up to 256GB via microSD card)
Camera
  • Main: 16MP+2MP dual camera with LED flash, 1/2.9-inch sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), HDR (High Dynamic Range), full HD video recording
  • Front: 8MP camera with full HD video recording
Battery 3,340mAh
Network 4G-LTE
Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.1 LE, GPS/GLONASS, A-GPS, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), micro-USB Typed v2.0 port
Dimensions 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6mm
Weight 165g
Colours Aurora Blue, Black,Gold and RED (limited edition)
Price
  • 32GB: Rs 12,299
  • 64GB: Rs 15,999