After a gaining grand opening sale, Honor 7X continues to remain a favourite budget mid-range choice for many. While dual camera, premium design, optimum performance make this phone worthy of its price, there's a new feature coming to it via software update to make it your worthwhile.

The handset makes a pretty excellent argument for being one of the top contenders in the sub-Rs 20,000 price category. In our review of the Honor 7X, we found its build quality, display, battery and the camera quite appealing. The fingerprint scanner on the back works like a charm, but the consumer demand calls for an alternate device unlocking option.

Popularised by iPhone X's advanced Face ID and soon picked by other brands, facial unlocking is a must-have security feature in all 18:9 aspect ratio phones. The ease of access with a quick facial unlock sometimes beats the need to reach out to the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Honor 7X users – take note!

In what appears to be great news for all Honor 7X users, the company just confirmed that it'll be rolling out the nifty facial unlocking feature through an upcoming software update, GSMArena reported.

In a press note, Huawei's sub-brand claims that "this is the first time such functionality will be available globally at the $199 USD price point." If you're eager for the arrival of facial unlocking on your Honor 7X, you'll probably have to wait a bit longer.

When is it coming?

According to Honor, the update with facial unlocking feature will be rolled out to Honor 7X devices sometime this quarter.

What we don't know yet is how good the facial unlocking feature is going to be on Honor 7X. We've tested the feature on OnePlus 5T, and it has worked flawlessly, given decent lighting conditions. It goes without saying that even the Honor 7X will use the 8MP front camera for the purpose of authenticating owners before letting them in. We'll be sure to test it when it comes out.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

But the thing with such a technology is that it doesn't offer the best security. Companies offering facial recognition in their phones recommend setting up a strong authentication for things like payments.

Besides the upcoming facial recognition unlocking system, the Honor 7X has plenty other features worth considering. It comes with a 5.99-inch FullView display with Full HD+ resolution on an 18:9 aspect ratio screen. It is powered by Kirin 659 octa-core chipset, 4GB RAM and comes in 32GB or 64GB storage variants.

The dual camera on the back is made up of 16MP+2MP sensors with phase detection autofocus and portrait mode. Under the hood, there's a 3,340mAh battery, dual SIM support, and Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1. The pricing for the base model is Rs 12,999 while the 64GB variant costs Rs 15,999.