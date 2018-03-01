Huawei sub-brand Honor on March 1 released its beta version of Honor 7X EMUI 8.0, which is based on Android 8.0. The first four countries to get the beta version are France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Honor 7X users will be able to download Android Oreo beta on their devices.

The beta update will bring features like a refined UI (User Interface), improvement in performance and stability. The update will also include some of the Huawei's Artificial intelligence features.

Users who want to give this new Android Oreo for Honor 7X a try need to download it via the dedicated app. They will then have to open the application and log in with the Huawei ID, then chose the "Personal" option, join the project and select the project available. The beta will then be downloaded and installed on the users' phone over the air.

If users can't see the Honor 7X beta project on their phone, even if they are located in one of the countries mentioned above, it means the device is not eligible for the beta update.

Honor 7X comes with a 5.93-inch display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,160 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 1.7 GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor, clubbed with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes in three variant of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB onboard storage, which is expandable up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone sports a dual-camera setup — 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors — along with the LED flash in the rear. On the front, the phone houses an 8-megapixel camera for clicking selfies.

Honor 7X was launched with Android 7.0 OS out of the box with the company's EMUI 5.0. The smartphone packs a powerful 3,340mAh battery.

If the beta program rollout goes well, Honor 7X will see the final version of EMUI 8.0 Oreo sometime in the second quarter of the year.