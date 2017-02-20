Hong The Rebel, which is also known as Rebel Thief Who Stole the People, returns with episode 7 this Monday, February 20, at 10pm KST on MBC. It is likely to feature a reunion between Ah Mo-gae and his children, namely Gil-dong, Gil-hyun and Uh Ri Ni.

While the slave-turned-merchant and the leader of Ilkhwari is fighting for his life, his children are trying to hide themselves from the people of Heotaehak. After jumping off from a hill top with his little sister, the male protagonist might find it difficult to meet his elder brother again.

The upcoming episode is likely to pick up right from where it left off the lead characters in episode 6 and feature the whereabouts of Yoon Kyun-sang's character and his siblings. However, the official trailer and promotional images for the Korean mini-series hints at the demise of Sim Hee-seop's character and his little sister.

The promotional photos focus on a reunion between Gil-dong, Song Ga-ryung and Jang Nok-su at the female antagonist's residence. It shows the male protagonist getting treated for his injuries, while the two female leads watch him bleeding.

Meanwhile, the sneak peek video features Yoon Kyun-sang's injured character walking on the streets and seeking help from people. Later on, he is seen with Lee Ha-nui's character and the clip teases a power-couple sequence between the two.

The promo even shows Ah Mo-gae's son seeking help from the female antagonist to get his father out of the prison. Is it the beginning of a rivalry between King Yeonsangun a.k.a Lee Yong and Gil-dong?

Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People airs on MBC at 10pm Korean Time.

Check out the official trailer for the period drama below: