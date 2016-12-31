Revellers will be thronging Hong Kong's waterfront on Saturday evening to watch the amazing firework display that will welcome the year 2017. Not just those in Hong Kong, but people from all parts of the world can enjoy this display by sitting in the confines of their homes, as a live stream of the fireworks will be available on the YouTube channel of the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Also Read: 2016 is ending on a bad note for Moonlight Drawn by Clouds' Kim Yoo Jung

The New Year will be welcomed with a 10-minute pyromusical display and it can be watched from anywhere with a view of the harbour. The most popular vantage points to catch the fireworks are the Central, Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui regions.

The fireworks display can also be enjoyed on the water, as there are New Year's Eve Fireworks Cruises available. The no-frills cruise will depart from the North Point Ferry Pier at around 10 pm and passengers can enjoy the countdown and fireworks at midnight. There are also a number of dinner buffet and fireworks cruises that leave the harbour at around 7.30pm.

The countdown is expected to start one minute prior to midnight and like the previous years, the focal point of the countdown will be at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. As part of the festivities to ring in the New Year, the Hong Kong Tourism Board is also conducting a lively street party that will feature artists from across the world. Performances will start at 10 pm at the Tsim Sha Tsui Pier.