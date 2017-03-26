Hong Kong escalator reverses without warning, sending shoppers tumbling

  • March 26, 2017 19:37 IST
    By Reuters
Hong Kong escalator reverses without warning, sending shoppers tumbling Close
An escalator accident has injured at least 18 people at a shopping mall. The escalator at Langham Place suddenly reversed and sped up. Dozens fell over and tumbled down the escalator.One man suffered a serious head injury. The escalator was only recently inspected and the cause of the accident is unknown.
loading image
IBT TV
Thousands march through London in Anti-Brexit protest
Most popular