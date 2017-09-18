As the investigators failed to nab Honeypreet Insan, the foster daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Haryana Police on Monday released a list of the most wanted people related to rioting in Haryana in August.

The adopted daughter of rape convict Ram Rahim Singh reportedly fled to Nepal after she was booked for masterminding the violence.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh worried about his Dera Sacha Sauda kingdom

Honeypreet and Dera spokesman Aditya Insan top the "wanted list" released by the police. Singh's followers had torched vehicles, petrol bunks and media vans following the Dera chief's conviction in the rape case. The riot had claimed 38 lives and left hundreds injured.

The list of the absconders was prepared after the police scanned through video footage of TV news channels, police videos and CCTV visuals from cameras installed at various places in Panchkula, outside the court. The supporters of the Dera chief had unleashed violence in the area just after the court pronounced the godman guilty.

Though reports have claimed that the chairperson of Dera Management Committee Vipassana had also gone into hiding fearing police arrest, it is not yet known whether the police is after her.

As the names of the 41 accused are not known, the police have uploaded their photos on the website of the Haryana police.

'Honeypreet has fled to Nepal'

Meanwhile, top Dera aide Pradeep Goyal alias Vicky, who was arrested from Udaipur on Saturday, told police that Honeypreet had fled to Nepal, according to an India Today report.

The report also said that police had earlier traced a mobile phone location of Honeypreet Insan in Barmer, Rajasthan and in Udaipur as well.

In view of threat perception, the security cover of the CBI judge Jagdeep Singh, who is currently hearing the arguments in the two murder cases against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief has been tightened further.

There have been threats against the judge ever since he convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in two rape cases and sentenced him to 10 years in jail for each crime.

Gurmeet is an accused in the murder cases of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh and Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.