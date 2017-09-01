While controversial self-styled "Godman" and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh may be cooling his heels in the prison, where is he set to stay for 20 years, his adopted daughter Honeypreet Singh seems to have dropped off the face of the earth. The Haryana Police has now issued a lookout notice for her.

Ram Rahim Singh's ex-bodyguard reveals explosive details of his relationship with Honeypreet

Honeypreet Singh recently made major headlines, as it was said that she was likely to take on an important role at the Dera until Ram Rahim's release. Not just that, it was reported that Honeypreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, was the one who had hatched Ram Rahim's escape plan.

Who is Honeypreet Insan?

However, after the Panchkula police managed to foil his escape Honeypreet is believed to have gone into hiding, reported India Today. Some say that she is living in the house of a follower in Rohtak.

After Ram Rahim was sentenced on Monday, he had asked for a red bag, which he said contained his clothes and other belongings. However, that was said to have been a code for his supporters to cause violence. The moment the bag was taken out of the vehicle, Ram Rahim supporters wrecked havoc in the area.

"The Dera chief demanded the bag, saying his clothes were in it. It was actually a signal for his men to spread the news of his conviction among supporters so that they could resort to causing disturbance," the website quoted Gurgaon Inspector General of Police (IGP) K K Rao as saying.

"It was then that we understood that there was some meaning behind the signal," he added.

Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet describes herself on Twitter as "Papa's angel, philanthropist, director, editor, actress and passionate to transform my rockstar papas directions into actions."

While she was initially considered to be a close confidante of the controversial godman, often seen with him, Ram Rahim's former bodyguard revealed a different side of their relation. Opening a can of worms, Beant Singh told Times Now that Ram Rahim and Honeypreet, in fact, had an illicit relationship and that was one of the reasons her marriage with Vishwas Gupta ended. "For the world, she is Baba's adopted daughter but everyone knew in Dera that she is the closest comfort girl of Baba. Honey was the wife of a rich devotee called Biswas Gupta,"

TAPE 7: Truth about Honeypreet, Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted ‘daughter’ #RamRahimTapes pic.twitter.com/CXOA08RNqA — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 28, 2017

