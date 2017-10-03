Honeypreet Insan, the "adopted daughter" of Dera Sacha Sauda chief and convicted rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was arrested by Punjab Police on Tuesday, October 3, according to some TV reports. She was later handed over to Haryana Police.

Some other reports, however, claimed that she had surrendered to the police. This was something she had talked about in an interview just a day earlier.

It was the Panchkula Commissioner of Police AS Chawla who confirmed that Honeypreet had indeed been arrested. He added that she would be produced in court on Wednesday.

We have arrested #Honeypreet and we will produce her in court tomorrow: Panchkula Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/1Q6jjG0sUD — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2017

Chawla also said the police were looking for the people who had helped Honeypreet evade arrest for so long, and that these people would not be spared.

Probing her links to 25 Aug violence. We'll find out ppl who helped her abscond for so long & they'll be punished: Panchkula Commissioner pic.twitter.com/BCQdnSSslR — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2017

The police are bound to ask for custody of Honeypreet in court. However, it is not known yet for how many days that would like to question this close aide of Gurmeet.

She is expected to be grilled on a number of topics, including any and all illegal activities at the dera headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana. She will also possibly be questioned over the violence by Dera devotees in Haryana and Punjab that had followed Gurmeet's conviction on two counts of rape.

Honeypreet had been on the run for more than a month when she was reportedly arrested from Chandigarh.

News channel Times Now said in a tweet: "Sources: Honeypreet Insan in Punjab police custody #HoneypreetOnCam [sic]"

Sources: Honeypreet Insan in Punjab police custody #HoneypreetOnCam pic.twitter.com/yfHHMqjz7N — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 3, 2017

It later added: "Haryana Police gets custody of Honeypreet Insan, 'adopted daughter' of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. [sic]"

Haryana Police gets custody of Honeypreet Insan, 'adopted daughter' of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh pic.twitter.com/ON3uDrLOHZ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 3, 2017

Honeypreet, it may be noted, had spoken to a news channel late on the evening of Monday claiming that she was innocent, and was being framed for everything.

Honeypreet had, in the interview, accused news outlets of peddling lies about her. She had said: "The Honeypreet about whom the media is talking is not true.I've come to fear the media and the media reports after seeing how I have been portrayed."

Honeypreet — aka Priyanka Taneha — has been accused by her former husband Vishwas Gupta of being in a carnal relationship with Gurmeet, whom she continues to call "father."