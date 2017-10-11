Now that Honeypreet Insan, self-styled godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's close aide and "adopted daughter," is finally in police custody, small details are slowly trickling in about the Dera chief and his conviction. After about six days of intense interrogation, Honeypreet has finally revealed that a blueprint of the August 25 riots was prepared in Sirsa in advance and every step of it was planned. Her police remand has been extended by three days.

She had earlier denied any role in the violence that erupted in Haryana and parts of Delhi after Ram Rahim's conviction and said that it was the "handiwork of some disruptive elements."

Honeypreet told the Special Investigation Team that she had prepared the guide maps of Panchkula and the Dera had planned the violence much before Ram Rahim was convicted of raping two sadhvis and handed a jail term of 20 years. Once the plan was in place, the Dera officials were then given the responsibility of organising these riots and funds for it were also provided, reported India Today.

The blueprint of the plan is reportedly saved in a laptop, and the police are now trying to recover the device. Not just the plan, sources told the daily that the laptop also has numerous other details on the Dera as well as the financial details of the people involved, which could be crucial in the investigations.

The "adopted daughter" of the Dera chief reportedly also has information of the unaccounted cash and has misled the police, who have been trying to trace her mobile phone.

On the first day of interrogation, Honeypreet was asked about 40 questions but did not really give any clue or concrete answers to any of them. She mostly spoke about where she lived during the 38 days that she was on the run and said that she stopped wherever she thought she was safe.

While she refused to reveal how Dera acquires its properties, how Ram Rahim's movies were funded, or who used the infamous Gufa at the Dera headquarters, she insisted that the Dera chief was innocent and that her relationship with him was that of a father and daughter. She also said that there was no truth to reports of mass castration at the Dera.

Honeypreey may have been a popular figure in the Dera, with some even naming her as the second in command, she is just another prisoner in jail. After she surrendered on October 3, she reportedly looked pale and lonely, and did not even have visitors. Honeypreet complained of a migraine and said that she was feeling very low, but the doctors said she was fine and healthy after conducting a few tests.

She may be used to a lot of luxuries and comfort until now, but in jail, she will have to learn to lead a simple life and bid farewell to all the fuss she is accustomed to. For dinner, she was given yellow dal and two chapattis.