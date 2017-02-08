The web is abuzz with news that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is gearing up for the launch of a new scooter in India, which will be the first scooter from the company's stable to meet the BS-IV emission standards. The soon-to-be-launched Honda scooter will also be the first to herald Always Headlamp On (AHO) feature among the scooters of Honda. But what seems to be actually left out from the conversation is the scooter itself.

While we know that a new scooter from Honda could well be on its way to the Indian market, the manufacturer remain tight-lipped on the name, details or specifications of the model. However, the grapevine on the Internet has it that this could be an updated model of the existing scooter. A report of IndianAutosBlog says the much-talked about new scooter could be an upgraded version of its popular Activa model. Activa, the leader in the two-wheeler segment, could get an updated BS-IV compliant engine to meet the emission norms in India. All the three variants of the Activa could get the said update in a phased manner. Honda currently sells the Activa 2G, Activa i and Activa 125.

On the other hand, reports suggest that Honda could be preparing to launch its first ever 150cc scooter in India. While the details of the rumoured 150cc scooter are scarce at this point of time, MotorOctane claims that PCX 150 of Honda is likely to make its entry in the country. Honda had showcased PCX 150 at the Auto Expo in 2014, hinting at the company's plans to bring it to the Indian market. However, there has been a lull with hardly any sign of its arrival since.

To know what Honda has in store for its thousands of admirers in Indian scooter segment, we might have to wait a couple of days more to get to the bottom of the story. And it could prove to be worth the wait in the long run.

Soucre: IndianAutosBlog/MotorOctane