Honda Motorcycles India is reportedly set to launch a new motorcycle in India on Tuesday, June 20. The model is expected to be the company's most affordable offering in the country.

While there is no information on the new motorcycle, rumours are rife that the surprising element of the new two-wheeler would be its design. Could Honda be planning yet another two-wheeler crossover like the Navi? When Honda launched the Navi at the Auto expo last year, it raised many eyebrows. However, Navi beat all odds to touch the sales target within a year of its launch. The new launch is expected to take after Navi in disrupting the market.

What's Honda up to?

Reports suggest the soon-to-be-launched motorcycle could be a model based on the Navi. However, there is no clarity on it now. It may be recalled that Honda had showcased a number of concepts at the Auto Expo 2016 based on the Navi. Honda could be picking up any of those to bring a new model to the Indian market. Various reports indicate the upcoming motorcycle could be a 'utility model'. As far as the engine is concerned, Honda is likely to use the same 110cc engine of the company, which develops 8bhp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 8.96Nm at 5,500rpm.