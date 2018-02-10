Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has an extensive product line-up for the ongoing Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida. The star in the Japanese automaker's pavilion is the X-Blade premium bike with an edgy design clearly targeting the young audience.

The 160cc stylish motorcycle has a razor sharp design complemented with segment-first full LED headlamp with position lamp. The LED treatment has also extended to tail lamps while aggressively designed fuel tank, alloy wheels design, dual-outlet muffler and digital metre cannot go unnoticed. The sporty theme of the bike is further evident in link type gear shifter, split grab rails and striking graphics.

Honda X-Blade draws power from the same 162.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that also powers the Honda Hornet 160. The mill is tuned to develop 13.6bhp at 8500rpm and 13.9Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The X-Blade gets wide 130/70 R17 tyre at the rear and the motorcycle features longer 1347mm wheelbase. Telescopic front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear takes care of suspension while braking power comes from a disc at the front and drum unit at the rear. The X-Blade also gets Honda's Combi-Braking System (CBS).

The new digital instrumentation of X-Blade comes with service due indicator and gear position indicator. The X-Blade will be available in five colour options- Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Frozen Silver Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black and Matte Marshal Green Metallic.

Honda has confirmed the launch of X-Blade in March 2018 and price will be revealed then. The X-Blade will go up against the likes of Suzuki Gixxer and Bajaj Pulsar NS160.

Honda X-Blade Adventure

Honda is now showcasing a new adventure version of the motorcycle. Honda X-Blade Adventure gets a more pronounced windscreen, hand guards and a carrier at the rear. The adventure kit also includes carbon-fibre trimming, matte-grey paint and camouflage graphics on fuel tank extensions. Honda will launch the Adventure as a kit to X-Blade if the find good interest from the show-goers.