Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced the launch of its new 160cc motorcycle — the X-Blade — exactly a month after the model was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018. The new Honda X-Blade is priced at Rs 78,500 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 160cc bike from Honda with edgy styling is already available for bookings across dealerships of the company for a token amount of Rs 5,000. Honda has also begun the dispatch of the new X-Blade and the deliveries are likely to start shortly.

Honda X-Blade—what does it offer?

The new X-Blade gets a razor-sharp design with a segment-first full-LED headlamp and position lamp. The X-Blade promises a brighter light throw than standard halogen lamps with its setup of nine LED position lamps.

The styling of the new bike has been further accentuated with a razor-edged LED tail lamp. The sculpted fuel tank, sharply-designed grab rail and a rear tire hugger fender are other highlights of the 160cc motorcycle.

Honda X-Blade is fitted with a link-type gear shifter for precise and smooth shifts. The X-Blade comes with a 130/70 R17 tire at the rear and a 1,347mm wheelbase. It features telescopic front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear and the braking power comes from a disc at the front and drum unit at the rear. The X-Blade also gets Honda's Combi-Braking System (CBS).

Other features include a long seat, seal chain, a hazard switch and a digital meter with a service-due indicator, a digital clock, and a gear position indicator.

Powering the X-Blade is Honda's tried-and-tested 162.71cc HET engine, which can churn out 13.93 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The X-Blade promises faster acceleration and better load-carrying capacity.

The X-Blade will be available in five colors — Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Frozen Silver Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black and Matte Marshal Green Metallic. The motorcycle is pitted against TVS Apache RTR 160, Suzuki Gixxer and Bajaj Pulsar NS 160.