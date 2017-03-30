Honda's newly-launched compact SUV, the WR-V, is back in the headlines again and this time the the model could get a new petrol engine under the hood. Emerging reports suggest that the WR-V's powertrain may soon also have 1.5 litre petrol engine.

The WR-V is currently offered with 1.2-litre i-VTEC and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel mills. A report of AutocarIndia said Honda is planning to add the 1.5 litre petrol engine that also does duty in the new City. Honda WR-V is also rumoured to get CVT gearbox. The said engine in the City is tuned to churn out 118bhp at 6,600rpm and 145Nm at 4,600rpm. It is not sure whether Honda will offer both five-speed manual and CVT available with the City in the WR-V.

Currently, the WR-V's 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine can generate 90bhp with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm, while a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor can pump 100bhp of power with 200Nm torque. The transmission in the petrol variant is taken care of by a five-speed manual gearbox and the diesel model gets a six-speed gearbox.

India is the first market to launch Honda WR-V globally and the WR-V is also the first model developed by Honda R&D in India. Priced at Rs 7.75 lakh, the WR-V has received over 3,000 bookings in few days of its launch and its diesel models are said to be in high demand.

The WR-V, a Honda Jazz-based compact model with crossover styling, is pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport in the compact SUV segment and Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios Cross and Fiat Avventura in the crossover category.

Source: AutocarIndia