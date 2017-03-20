Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) launched the Jazz-based compact crossover, the WR-V in India on March 16. The vehicle sales have got a jump start with bookings crossing 2,500 units in less than a week into the launch.

The Japanese carmaker launched WR-V in Bengaluru on Monday for Rs 7.90 lakh petrol SMT, Rs 9.14 lakh for petrol VX MT. The diesel variants have been priced at Rs 8.94 lakh for SMT and Rs 10.15 lakh for VX MT.

Of the total bookings, nearly 57 percent are for the diesel variants, reports Autocarpro. "Going by the demand for diesel, it could be that the W-RV is attracting prospective customers of existing compact SUVs as those models are available either only in diesel or has a strong demand for the diesel variant. However, it's still early days," says Jnaneswar Sen, senior VP (marketing & sales), Honda Cars India.

India is the first market to get Honda WR-V globally and the WR-V is also the first model developed by Honda R&D in India. The new Honda model is powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine, which can generate a power of 90bhp with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor can pump 100bhp of power with 200Nm torque. The petrol variants come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox while the diesel model gets a six-speed gearbox. The petrol engine returns best in class claimed fuel efficiency of 25.5kmpl while diesel models boast of 17.5kmpl.

The WR-V has digipad Infotainment with audio, video and navigation system, steering-mounted controls for HFT, audio, voice command and cruise control, one push start/stop button with white and red illumination, automatic climate control with touch control panel and many more. The WR-V comes with 2 interior colour themes – Urban Casual that features Black and Bluish grey seat fabric and Urban Sophisticated that comes in Black and Silver seat fabric.