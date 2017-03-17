The Japanese carmaker Honda pulled the cover off its first-ever compact SUV in India on Thursday, March 16. WR-V, a Honda Jazz-based compact model with crossover styling has been launched in the country with pricing starting at Rs 7.75 lakh.

Honda opened the bookings for the new WR-V prior to its launch in the country and three weeks into bookings, the new offering of Honda already has bagged 1,000 bookings in its kitty and still counting.

Honda WR-V—A quick glance

India is the first market to launch Honda WR-V globally and the WR-V is also the first model developed by Honda R&D in India. It measures 3,999mm in length, 1,734mm in width, 1,601mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,555mm. Under the hood, the new WR-V packs petrol and diesel engines.

While a 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine, which can generate power of 90bhp with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm will power the petrol models, a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can pump 100bhp of power with 200Nm torque will do the duty in the diesel version of the WR-V. The transmission in the petrol variant is taken care of by a five-speed manual gearbox, while the diesel model gets a six-speed gearbox.

The WR-V comes with 2 interior colour themes – Urban Casual: Black and Bluish grey seat fabric and Urban Sophisticated: Black and Silver seat fabric. It offers digipad Infotainment with audio, video and navigation system, steering-mounted controls for HFT, audio, voice command and cruise control, one push start/stop button with white and red illumination, automatic climate control with touch control panel and many more.

On the safety front, WR-V comes equipped with airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), multi-angle rear view camera with guidelines and pedestrian injury mitigation technology.

Engine specs

Engine Transmission Power Torque Fuel Efficiency 1.5L DOHC i-DTEC Diesel 6 MT 100bhp at 3600rpm 200Nm at 1750rpm 25.5kmpl 1.2L SOHC i-VTECPetrol 5 MT 90bhp at 6000rpm 110Nm at 4800rpm 17.5kmpl

Honda WR-V prices (Ex-showroom Delhi)