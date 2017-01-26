1 / 4







Japanese carmaker Honda is expected to launch its new crossover SUV, WR-V, in India this year. And now, in what is believed to be good news about its arrival in India, the model has hit the production line in the country. A fresh batch of images of WR-V, believed to have been taken at the company's facility in Rajasthan's Tapukara, has started doing the rounds on internet, indicating that the launch of the Jazz-based crossover could happen sooner than expected.

The images shared by TeamBHP shows the production version of WR-V, painting a pretty clear picture of what to expect on the arrival of the model. Although WR-V is built on the platform that also underpins its premium hatchback in India, Jazz, the model in question does not wear much similarity to its sibling. From the images, WR-V wears a new front fascia with wide and protruding grille and gets thick chrome slat above the grille, which extends to the head lamps of the model.

The rear also gets chrome touch on the number plate and flaunts new wrap around tail lamp units. Staying true to the crossover traits, WR-V gets body claddings and sliver skid plates and seems to have been given higher ground clearance.

As for features, Honda WR-V is expected to get keyless entry, push start and stop, touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control. Honda is likely to offer safety features such as airbags and ABS with EBD as standard in its upcoming model.

Under the hood, the India-specific model of WR-V is likely to get the same engine as the Jazz hatchback. Jazz is powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that powers Amaze and Brio, which can generate power of 90bhp with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can pump 100bhp of power with 200Nm torque. Globally, WR-V is likely to get Fiat's 1.5 Flex engine with the five-speed manual gearbox or CVT.

Source: TeamBHP