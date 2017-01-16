Honda WR-V, the crossover SUV, based on the Jazz hatchback, is expected to make its debut in India this year. Honda, which is expected to bring a slew of models to the country in 2017 is rumoured to launch the WR-V by mid- 2017.

The auto enthusiasts got the first glimpse of the WR-V at the 2016 Sao Paulo Auto Show. The crossover SUV, which is based on the Jazz platform, was developed under the leadership of a team in Brazil. The WR-V is said to be in its testing phase at the company's plant in India and when launched, the crossover will take on the likes of Ford Ecosport, Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai i20 Active. A report of MotorOctane says that the WR-V is expected to be priced at around Rs 8 lakh in India.

Under the hood, the India-specific model of the WR-V is likely to get same engine as the Jazz hatchback. It packs the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that powers the Amaze and the Brio, which can generate power of 90bhp with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can pump 100bhp of power with 200Nm torque. Globally, the WR-V is likely to get Fiat's 1.5 Flex engine with the five-speed manual gearbox or CVT.

The crossover SUV is also expected to sport minor changes in terms of style and features from the global model to suit the Indian audience. The WR-V is expected to get body cladding, keyless entry, push start and stop, touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control. Honda is likely to offer safety features such as airbags and ABS with EBD as standard in its upcoming model. The year is also expected to see the launch of the new City facelift and the Mobilio facelift in India.