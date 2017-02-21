1 / 4







Japanese carmaker Honda appears all set to pull the wraps off its new crossover SUV, the WR-V, in India. The latest interesting tidbit that is doing the rounds on the internet is that the WR-V, the Jazz-based crossover will be launched in the country on March 16.

And if that is not enough, lending credence to this is a fresh batch of spy shots of the WR-V, this time showing it being unloaded from a truck, indicating that the company has also begun the dispatch of the new model. The images shared by TeamBHP show a white WR-V crossover without any hint of the camouflage. It gives a clear picture of the front and rear profiles of the model, and to some extent the cabin of the WR-V as well.

The WR-V has taken a detour from the design of the Jazz hatchback and wears a new front fascia with wide and protruding grille and gets thick chrome slat above the grille, which extends to the headlamps of the model. The front profile of the upcoming crossover includes round fog lamps, new headlamp unit and front skid plate. The headlight of the WR-V is expected to get LED DRLs.

Coming to the side profile of the model, the WR-V will ride on diamond cut alloy wheels and there is also ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. The rear gets chrome appliqué on the number plate and new wrap-around tail lamp units. The WR-V seems to have got an all-black cabin with infotainment system borrowed from the new City. Other features expected include keyless entry, push start and stop, and cruise control.

As far as the engine bit of the new WR-V is concerned, in India, it is expected to borrow the powertrains of the Jazz. The Jazz is powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that powers Amaze and Brio, which can generate power of 90bhp with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can pump 100bhp of power with 200Nm torque.

The WR-V will be pitted against Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios Cross and the Fiat Avventura.

