Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) had earlier this year announced its plans to launch many new bikes and two-wheelers. The company even started off with the Africa Twin, and then there was no information on other models in the pipeline.

Images of Honda Scoopy and Grom testing in India have now been leaked, igniting rumours on the next vehicles from the Japanese brand. The pictures of the models on test have been snapped somewhere in Shimla, according to Gaadiwaadi.com

The Grom aka MSX125 some European markets. The test mule in the spy shot is draped in grey and silver shades, and is completely undisguised. It is a two-wheeler crossover like the Navi in India, which is powered by a 125cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-speed engine with four-speed gearbox.

It runs on 12-inch wheels and features an LED taillight, front and rear disc brakes, an upside-down front fork and a digital instrument cluster. It will not come as a surprise if Honda decides to bring the Grom to the Indian market as the company's Navi is garnering considerably good response.

The Scoopy, on the other hand, is a retro-styled automatic scooter. The Scoopy had been in the news a few months ago when it was rumoured to make its India entry in the current fiscal. The Scoopy sold in the Indonesian market comes with fuel injection equipped 110cc engine. The Honda Eco technology (HET)-enabled motor produces a maximum power output of 8bhp and a peak torque of 9Nm.

The Scoopy unit spied on test in India has been assisted by a disc brake upfront and a drum unit on the rear.

Will it be launched in India then? It is too early to comment, and HMSI has not divulged any plans of bringing both models here.

The models may be on test for benchmarking purposes. In any case, what we can conclude is HMSI is working on some exciting products.

Source: Gaadiwaadi.com, Gaadiwaadi