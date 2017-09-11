Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) may not have plans to launch Scoopy and Grom in India. Initially, rumours were rife that the models that were on test runs on the Indian roads could join the company's lineup.

However, a report of CarandBike while quoting HMSI senior vice president - sales and marketing, Y S Guleria, notes that the vehicles that are on test in the country may not necessarily be readying for the domestic market. Such tests, he claims could also be to check for other components and the technology being used.

"Any testing which is happening in India probably may not be only for that model. There are sometimes some technology, some specifications, some features, so it's an ongoing process," the publication quoted Guleria as saying.

Although Honda had earlier this year hinted at its plans to launch new bikes and two-wheelers, the company did not specify the models. However, when the spy images of Scoopy and Grom testing in India emerged online, it was assumed that the model could make Its India debut.

Honda Grom is a two-wheeler crossover like Navi in India, which is powered by a 125cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-speed engine with four-speed gearbox. It runs on 12-inch wheels and features an LED taillight, front and rear disc brakes, an upside-down front fork and a digital instrument cluster.

On the other hand, Scoopy is a retro-styled automatic scooter sold in the Indonesian market. It comes with fuel injection equipped 110cc engine. The Honda Eco Technology (HET)-enabled motor produces a maximum power output of 8bhp and a peak torque of 9Nm.