Affordable adventure motorcycles have got serious traction in past couple of years not only in India but also around the globe. Leading motorcycle makers like BMW Motorrad launched G 310 GS while Kawasaki has Versys-X 300 up in its sleeve. Honda doesn't want to fall behind in the race and latest reports indicate an affordable adventure bike from the Japanese bike maker on the anvil.

A report in Morebikes.co.uk claims Honda plans to revive the erstwhile Dominator nameplate for its upcoming adventure motorcycle. For the uninitiated, the NX 650 Dominator is a dual-sport motorcycle of the company manufactured from 1988 to 2000 and it was widely popular. The motorcycle featured rugged styling cues from Dakar-spec race bikes.

The new affordable adventure bike will be the spiritual successor of the NX650 Dominator. The patent image of the purported new model indicates it will have a high-riding stance, a full fairing, raised handlebar and large seat, all of these are ideal for off-roading.

Reports also claim the motorcycle will get multiple riding modes. The control button will be placed on the left handlebar and it will select what power setting and delivery the bike requires judging inputs from the rider. The new bike may also get an extended luggage rack and large pillion seat in line with the original model.

The original Dominator was powered by a 643cc single-cylinder four-stroke mill with the 44bhp output. Honda boss Koji Sugita has already hinted at a 250cc version of the Crossrunner. In all probability, the new Dominator will be a 250cc motorcycle with the bigger bike's styling.

Currently, in India, the only affordable adventure motorcycle is the Royal Enfield Himalayan. BMW G 310 GS is due in 2018 and KTM will launch 390 Duke-based adventure model soon. The Dominator will be a compelling model on this list.

Source: Morebikes.co.uk