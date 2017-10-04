Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) removed the CBR250R and the CBR150R profiles from its India website soon after new BS-IV emission norms came into effect in April 2017. Subsequently, sales of the models have been stopped across India.

A report in Autocar India claims HMSI has decided to replace the small capacity CBR twins with fresher and more exciting machines. Though the company is tight-lipped about the new CBR models, the report claims launch of the new product could be expected in this financial year itself.

Highly probable replacement for the CBR250R will be the CBR300R. The later has already replaced the former in the global market starting from 2013. HMSI is expected to follow the same here. The CBR300R features a design in line with the CBR1000R. The supersport motorcycle features full fairing, new dual headlights and new exhaust system, all providing a serious look to the CBR300R.

The CBR300Ris powered by a 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that develops 30.4bhp and 27Nm torque mated to a six-speed transmission. If HMSI brings CBR300R here, it will be a compelling case against KTM RC 390 and TVS' upcoming Apache RR310S.

Replacement for current CBR150R will be the new 2016 model Honda launched in Indonesia last year. The new CBR150R is strikingly different from the previous-generation with full LED headlamp unit. The rear seat cowl now comes shorter and taller that extends sporty look. Additionally, the new CBR150R features digital LCD instrument cluster, new exhaust system and repositioned footpegs for a more committed riding posture.

The new CBR150R is powered by 149.16cc liquid-cooled engine that develops 16.8bhp at 9,000rpm and 13.7Nm of torque at 7,000rpm mated to a six-speed transmission.

The CBR300R and new CBR150R will help the HMSI to comeback in sub-500cc supersport segment. The Japanese company was falling behind the segment with no updates to its range of bikes. Launched in India 2011, the only update for the CBR250R and CBR150R was new colour schemes and stickers in November 2015. Mechanically, both the motorcycles remained the same.

Source: Autocar India