Honda Motorcycles and Scooters wished its patrons a Happy New Year 2017 with the announcement of the launch of the two new editions of its 'Funtastic' scooter, Navi. The Navi, a new kind of two-wheeler from the Japanese motorcycles maker, created ripples in the industry last year with its funky styling and the new look.

And Honda is not ready to stop with just that. The Navi will soon see new editions in India, which the company calls the Chrome and the Adventure editions. While there is not much information available about the upcoming editions of the Navi, the Chrome and the Adventure editions would essentially would be the same as the existing model, but with addition of some new features and graphics to stay true to its names.

The Navi, the two-wheeler crossover, which is designed to look like a bike with the convenience of a scooter, has generated great interest among customers. The positive response is also said to be getting reflected in sales figures. The Navi is currently retailed at Rs 39,500 and the new versions are expected to be priced premium.

The Adventure edition of the Navi is likely to boast features like windscreen and hand guards, and the chrome edition, as the name suggests, is expected to get chrome highlights on the body.

The Navi, the first product to be conceived, designed, developed and validated in India by Honda's R&D, is built on a new chassis that measures 1,805mm in length, 748mm in width, 1,039mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 1,286mm. It has a kerb weight of 101kg and gets a fuel tank of 3.8 litres. It also features telescopic suspension at the front and hydraulic suspension at the rear.

Powering Honda's new two-wheeler is a 109cc four-stroke SI engine that also does duty in the Activa. The motor can churn out 7.83bhp of power at 7,000rpm and 8.96Nm of peak torque at 5,500Nm and the same engine is also likely to power the upcoming Navi editions.