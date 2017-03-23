When Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India lined its one-of-a-kind two-wheeler, Navi, at Auto Expo 2016, the industry watchers expressed their reservations and gave it little chances of surviving in the highly competitive and choosy Indian market.

Also read: Tata Tigor starts reaching showrooms, microsite goes live

At certain times, the company itself seemed in agreement and was apprehensive about it gaining a foothold. But a year on, Navi, the funky styled two-wheeler crossover, has defied all odds and proudly scaled the market with over 60,000 sales, going far beyond the expectations of the company.

Honda had initially expected to sell only 2,000 units of Navi per month and the two-wheeler crossover has been clocking well beyond it, even prompting the company to ramp up its production at the company's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan.

Navi is the first product to be conceived, designed, developed and validated in India by Honda's R&D. Offered in three variants — Street, Adventure and Off-road — Navi comes in five colour options — red, green, white, orange and black.

Navi is powered by a 109cc four-stroke SI engine that also does duty in Activa. The mill churns out 7.83bhp of power at 7,000rpm and 8.96Nm of peak torque at 5,500Nm.