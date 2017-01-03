Hours after teasing the two new editions of the Navi, the new kind of two-wheeler, on the official website, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters launched the Navi Chrome and Adventure edition kits in India with a price tag of Rs 5,065 and Rs 8,525, respectively.

Also read: Honda Navi to get Chrome and Adventure editions in New Year

The delivery of the new Chrome and Adventure edition is likely to commence by mid-January and the kits are available for bookings via Navi App, BikWale reports. The Navi Chrome, in its new avatar, gets a chrome-touch around the body, along with headlamp guard, perimeter guard and a luggage box. On the other hand, the Adventure edition gets headlamp guard, windscreen, new seat cover, luggage box and hand guard.

The Navi, the two-wheeler crossover, which is designed to look like a bike with the convenience of a scooter, is currently retailed at Rs 39,500. Built on a new chassis, the Navi measures 1,805mm in length, 748mm in width, 1,039mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 1,286mm. It has a kerb weight of 101kg and gets a fuel tank of 3.8 litres. It also features telescopic suspension at the front and hydraulic suspension at the rear.

As far as the engine is concerned, the Navi bears a 109cc four-stroke SI engine at the heart that is borrowed from the Activa scooter. It is tuned to pump in 7.83bhp of power at 7,000rpm and 8.96Nm of peak torque at 5,500Nm. The Navi, the first product to be conceived, designed, developed and validated in India by Honda's R&D, has found many takers in India, with the sales crossing 50,000 units in just six months of its launch. The Navi does not have a direct rival in the Indian two-wheeler market and industry watchers say that the 'funtastic' scooter from Honda has managed to strike a chord with people.