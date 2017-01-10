Japanese carmaker Honda seems to be working on the facelifted avatar of its MPV Mobilio alongside its new City, which is expected to be launched in Thailand soon. Honda has dropped the first teaser of the new Mobilio on its social media platforms, giving an early glimpse at the model.

New Honda City facelift spotted undisguised ahead of launch

From the first teaser, the Mobilio facelift, which is expected to go on sale in Indonesia on January 13, seems to have undergone thorough changes and is expected to get new headlamps with LED DRLs, wider front grille and redesigned front and rear bumpers. The changes are also likely to be made at the rear. However, the first teaser does not shed light to that. The Mobilio facelift is expected to sport changes inside the cabin too. From the word around the internet, the changes in the interior are likely to be limited as Honda updated the cabin of the MPV recently. Besides this, Honda is also likely to add new colour to the Mobilio palette.

Mechanically, Honda Mobilio facelift is likely to remain unchanged. The Indonesian-spec Honda Mobilio is sold with 1.5 litre petrol motor and a 1.5 litre diesel engine. While the diesel engine of Mobilio delivers 99bhp at 3,600rpm and maximum torque of 200Nm at 1,750rpm. The petrol model churns out maximum power of 118bhp at 6,600rpm and maximum torque of 145Nm at 4,600rpm. Both engines come mated to five-speed manual transmission.

It is not sure whether this soon-to-be-launched Mobilio facelift will come to India. Honda is yet to launch the previous update of Mobilio in India.