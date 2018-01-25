Activa is a name now considered as synonymous with scooters in India. Even though many scooter models from various automakers are available in the market, the Honda product is the most easily associated with scooters by the common man.

Honda recently launched another scooter model christened the Grazia, and the sales numbers indicate it has already become the preferred choice for many 125cc scooter buyers.

Launched on November 8, 2017, the Grazia has already found over 50,000 buyers in a span of just two and half months.

Despite being a newbie, Honda Grazia debuted on the list of top 10 selling scooters of India in its launch month itself.

The company sold over 15,000 units of the Grazia within just 21 days of launch. The sales momentum indicated Honda had brought out yet another highly successful scooter following the footsteps of its highly successful Activa range.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) retails the Grazia scooter in three variants -- STD (Rs 57,897), Alloy (Rs 59,827) and DLX (Rs 62,269), all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

The 125cc urban scooter comes with an edgy design aimed to woo young buyers. The sculpted tail lamp and split grab rail add a contemporary flavour to the Grazia's design while the three-tone head unit adds a sporty character.

Other premium touches to the scooter are a 3D logo emblem on the side panel, a Honda badging on the floor and premium black alloy wheels. An optional smartphone charger is also on offer.

Honda Grazia also boasts some segment-leading features such as LED headlamp, a fully digital instrument cluster, an eco speed indicator and a four-in-one lock with a seat-opener switch.

The Grazia is powered by the same 124.9 cc air-cooled four-stroke engine that does duty in the Activa 125. The mill develops identical 8.52bhp at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 10.54Nm at 5,000rpm and is mated to CVT automatic transmission.