Honda 2Wheelers India has teased its new scooter Grazia which is set to be launched soon. The new Grazia, announced a few days back, is open for bookings at the Honda dealerships starting from Wednesday, October 25.

The customers can book it for a down-payment of Rs 2,000. The teaser images captioned "Vrooming Soon" are doing the rounds on the internet. The images show the angular front-end of the model, however, many details are not revealed in them, but it does indicate a new design.

The Grazia has already reached the showrooms. Meanwhile, the spy images of the new scooter have shown the Grazia in a dual-tone shade and the teaser images also confirm the same.

Grazia is expected to get a new front-end design different from the Dio and Activa with sharp lines. From the images we have seen so far, it looks wider and is expected to house advanced features like mobile charging facility. The Grazia likely to get black-coloured alloy wheels and disc brake at the front while it is also expected to come equipped with the combi-brake system (CBS) for better braking.

Other features expected include new instrument cluster, Daytime running LED and LED tail lamp. On the engine front, although the details are not available at the moment, rumours suggest that the Grazia will be a 125cc scooter powered by the same engine that of the Activa 125. Honda's 125cc mill generates 8.52bhp at 6,500rpm and 10.54Nm of torque at 5,000rpm.

Honda is expected to launch the new Grazia in the coming days with a price tag at around Rs 65,000.