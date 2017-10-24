Honda has just announced the arrival of Grazia, a new automatic scooter, and the web is abuzz with images and details of the model. While breaking the news, Honda had revealed that the bookings for Grazia will begin from October 25.

That being the case, word around the web also suggests that the launch of the new automatic scooter could be on the same day. By the look of things, Honda is putting things in place for the launch of what it calls the 'advanced urban scooter' that follows Cliq, a scooter that targets the rural populace.

Honda Grazia- Design, features and engine

The spy images of Honda Grazia, which believed to have been taken from the dealerships of the company, are doing the rounds on the internet. The images show an aggressive front-end design with angular elements and sharp lines. It shows wider apron with headlamp and indicators as that of Dio.

Honda Grazia, which according to the company, is made for the young and confident cosmopolitan India is expected to come with a lot of advanced features. The images reveal dual tone paint scheme and wider footboard.

The automatic scooter is likely to get black-coloured alloy wheels and disc brake at the front while it is also expected to come equipped with the combi-brake system (CBS) for better braking. At the front, the images also show what appears to be the provision for mobile charging and also a switch on the right side of the scooter. The instrument cluster shows new design. It is also expected to get Daytime running LED and LED tail lamp.

The new Honda Grazia could get telescopic fork at the front while the rear is likely to get a single shock absorber. Coming to the engine bit, the rumours suggest that the new Grazia will be a 125cc scooter, borrowing the engine of Activa 125. Honda's 125cc mill generates 8.52bhp at 6,500rpm and 10.54Nm of torque at 5,000rpm. The 110cc engine churns out 8bhp at 7500rpm and 8.83Nm of torque at 5500rpm.

In terms of pricing, Honda is expected to position the new Grazia above Activa with a price tag hovering around Rs 65,000.

