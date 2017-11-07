Honda 2Wheelers will launch its new scooter, Grazia, in India on Wednesday, November 8. The new Grazia, expected to be a 125cc automatic scooter is open for bookings at the dealerships of the company for a down payment of Rs 2,000.

The spy images of Honda Grazia have been doing the rounds on the internet for some time now. Besides, the company itself had teased the model, without revealing any details. The Grazia — the new "Advanced Urban scooter" — targets the "young and confident" cosmopolitan India and seems to have modern styling and design and is likely to pack a slew of upmarket features.

The images indicated that the new Honda Grazia features twin headlamps with LED light, new instrument cluster, storage space in front, USB charging port and LED taillamp. The automatic scooter is likely to get black-coloured alloy wheels and disc brake at the front while it is also expected to come equipped with the combi-brake system (CBS). The images showed an aggressive front-end design with angular elements and sharp lines. The new Honda Grazia could get telescopic fork at the front while the rear is likely to get a single shock absorber.

Power is likely to come from a 124.9cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke-engine that does the duty in the Honda Activa 125. The engine churns out 8.52bhp at 6500rpm and a peak torque of 10.54Nm at 5000rpm.

Expected to go up against Suzuki Access 125, Vespa VX 125 and the Mahindra Gusto 125, the new Grazia from Honda is likely to be pricier than the Activa 125. From the word around the internet, the Honda Grazia is expected to be priced at around Rs 65,000.

The new Grazia has already started arriving in the showrooms and the deliveries are expected to commence shortly after the launch.

Image: MotorOctane