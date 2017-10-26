Honda 2Wheelers is reportedly looking to launch its new Grazia automatic scooter in India in November this year.

The Grazia — the new "Advanced Urban scooter" — is already creating ripples in the auto corridors with the news of its arrival, and adding to the excitement was the teaser images of the model released on Wednesday, October 25.

Honda is yet to announce the launch date of the new Grazia in India. However, a report of AutocarPro hints that the launch of the new automatic scooter will be in the second week of November.

The new Grazia is open for bookings across the dealerships of the country against a down-payment of Rs 2,000.

Expected to be priced at around Rs 65,000, the new Honda Grazia is rumoured to be a 125cc scooter.

Although the images of the new Grazia taken from the dealerships of the company are doing the rounds on the web, technical specs of the model are not available as of now.

Targeting the "young and confident cosmopolitan India," the new Grazia from Honda will get modern and new look with sharp lines with features like Daytime running LED light and LED taillamp.

The spy images of the Grazia revealed wider front apron and footboard and dual tone exterior colour.

The automatic scooter is likely to get black-coloured alloy wheels and disc brake at the front while it is also expected to come equipped with the combi-brake system (CBS) for better braking.

The new Honda Grazia is also expected to get a telescopic fork at the front while the rear is likely to get a single shock absorber.

Power is likely to come from the Activa 125 engine, which can generate 8.52bhp at 6,500rpm and 10.54Nm of torque at 5,000rpm.

Image: MotorOctane