The 2017 edition EICMA motorcycle exhibition started earlier today at Milan in Italy. Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Honda was one of the exhibitors which unveiled the new models in the early hours.

The highlight in the Honda pavilion is the new CB1000R. The new CB1000R's design has been extracted from the Neo Sports Cafe which Honda unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show 2017 last month. The new CB1000R has a more cutting-edge stance. The new styling language is modern and minimalist, mixing sports naked and café racer versions.

Honda claims the new CB1000R attained 12kg weight reduction and 20bhp power up compared to the previous generation of CB1000R means a 20 percent improvement in power to weight ratio. The multiple riding modes with different combinations of power, engine braking and Honda Selectable Torque Control run on a new throttle-by-wire engine management system.

The company has also taken the wraps off CB300R and CB125R with the similar design language. The motorcycles are in pre-production stage and Honda claims that they will be built for fun riding, with lightweight and free-revving engines. The production version of CB300R and CB125R will boast high specification 41mm USD forks, preload adjustable rear suspension, radial-mount 4-piston front brake callipers, LCD instrument display, LED lighting and IMU-based ABS system.

Another important model in Honda's stall is the new 'Adventure Sports' version of the CRF1000L Africa Twin that marks the 30th anniversary of the model's arrival in Europe. It comes with retro-styled tri-colour livery and 5.4 litres bigger fuel tank. It is an ideal offroader with long travel suspension, higher riding position and ground clearance, heated grips, extra-large skid plate and extended fairing with protective cowl bar.

Honda has also unveiled 2018 Gold Wing which had its global premiere at Tokyo Motor Show last month.