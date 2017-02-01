An affordable adventure motorcycle is one of the newly born biking segments that got serious traction in this decade all over the world.

Leading motorcycle maker BMW Motorrad unveiled G 310 GS at the 2016 EICMA show, a 300cc adventure motorcycle extracted from the G 310 R manufactured in India. At the same show, Kawasaki unveiled Versys-X 300 and Suzuki revealed DL250 Concept. It looks like Japanese automaker Honda is also planning to join this bandwagon.

A report in MoreBikes says Honda is planning to bring back Dominator nameplate for its new adventure tourer. For uninitiated, the Dominator is a dual-sport motorcycle of the company manufactured from 1988 to 2000 and it was widely popular.

The report also carries a patent sketch of upcoming dual purpose model leaked online. It seems the motorcycle will get multiple riding modes. The control button will be placed on the left handlebar and it will select what power setting and delivery the bike requires judging inputs from the rider.

The sketch image shows the new motorcycle will have large seat that travels a long way up the back of the petrol tank cover, relaxed riding position and a large front mudguard. The new bike may also get an extended luggage rack and large pillion seat in line with the original model.

The original Dominator was powered by a 643cc single-cylinder four-stroke mill with 44bhp output. Honda boss Koji Sugita has already hinted at a 250cc version of the Crossrunner. In all probability, the new Dominator will be a 250cc motorcycle with the bigger bike's styling.

Currently in India, the only affordable adventure motorcycle is the Royal Enfield Himalayan. BMW G 310 GS is due by the end of 2017 and KTM will launch 390 Duke-based adventure model soon. The Dominator will be a compelling case in this list.

Source: MoreBikes