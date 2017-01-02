Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI), the Indian subsidiary of Japanese motorcycle maker Honda, will launch the CRF1000L Africa Twin by the end of the first quarter of the financial year 2017-18. The adventure motorcycle will be brought to India as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit and will be assembled at the company's plant in Manesar.

Debuted in India at Auto Expo 2016, the Africa Twin was originally slated for launch by the end of 2016. However, an earthquake last year derailed the supply process at the Hamamatsu factory, Japan, where the kits of the Africa Twin are made.

Since it is locally assembled in India, the pricing is expected to be around Rs. 14 lakh. At that price, Africa Twin is a compelling case against the Triumph Tiger series and Suzuki V-Storm 1000. The Africa Twin will be the second high-end Honda bike to be locally assembled in India after the CBR 650F.

The Africa Twin falls in the adventure motorcycle segment that usually comes with a lightweight frame for off-road performance, touring comfort and agile handling for daily use. The Africa Twin is powered by a 998cc, parallel twin liquid-cooled engine with 270-degree crank and uni-cam. The engine develops 94bhp at 7,500rpm and 98Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. It has been globally offered in the choice of a six-speed manual and six-speed DCT automatic transmission. The India-spec is expected to be offered with the latter only.

The Africa Twin boasts of Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which offers the rider three levels of control and on/off ABS to the rear wheel. The motorcycle measures 2,335mm in length, 875mm in width and 1,475mm in height. It has 1,575mm wheelbase, 250mm ground clearance and weighs 208kg. Other off-road friendly bits include the tyre, which measures 21 inches up front and 18 inches at the rear, and the 18.8-litre fuel tank capacity.