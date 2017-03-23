Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) showcased CRF1000L Africa Twin at the Auto Expo 2016 and confirmed its India launch the same year. The Japanese manufacturer also confirmed local assembly of the model at the Manesar plant to cut down on the price. However, an earthquake last year hampered with the supply process at the Hamamatsu factory, Japan, where the kits are made and delayed the launch.

A report in Overdrive suggests the company has sorted the issues and is getting ready for India launch next month. The Africa Twin falls in the adventure motorcycle segment that usually comes with a lightweight frame for off-road performance, touring comfort and agile handling.

Here are the top five things you need to know about the upcoming Honda bike.

1. The Africa Twin is powered by a 998cc, parallel twin liquid-cooled engine with 270-degree crank and uni-cam. The engine develops 94bhp at 7,500rpm and 98Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. The India-spec is expected to be offered with six-speed DCT automatic transmission.

2. Africa Twin boasts of Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which offers the rider three levels of control and on/off ABS for the rear wheel.

3. The motorcycle measures 2,335mm in length, 875mm in width and 1,475mm in height. It has 1,575mm wheelbase, 250mm ground clearance and weighs 208kg. The tyre, which measures 21 inches up front and 18 inches at the rear, will come handy in tough terrains.

4. Since it will be locally assembled in India, the pricing is expected to be around Rs. 14 lakh. The Africa Twin will be the second high-end Honda bike to be locally assembled in India after the CBR 650F.

5. Upon launch, the Africa Twin will go up against Triumph Tiger series, Suzuki V-Storm 1000 and India-bound BMW R1200 GS.