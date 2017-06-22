Soon after Honda launched its funky two-wheeler (we still do not know whether to call it a bike or scooter) at the Auto Expo 2016, a massive debate ensued with many wondering how the fusion model would fare in a country so clear about its automobile choices. At some point, industry experts thought the company was just experimenting with the Navi. Surprisingly, Honda was not wrong at all and the model clicked.

The India riders just lapped it up. Going by the cash registers, Navi has clocked exceptional sales overriding the target set by the company. While the Navi's success still continues to puzzle the industry watchers, Honda had surprised the two-wheeler industry once again with the Cliq. Just like Navi, Cliq gets unusual styling as a scooter and Honda claims it a "perfect blend of practicality, versatility and value for money'.

Here is our fast check on how the Navi and Cliq, the latest offering from Honda, are different on the specifications log.

Honda Cliq Vs Honda Navi

1 / 3





Both the Navi and the Cliq get the same 109.19 cc air-cooled mill at the heart. The engines are tuned to churn out 8bhp at 7,000rpm along with a peak torque of 8.96Nm at 5,500 rpm. Both the models get CVT. The weight of the Navi and the Cliq is almost similar with the Navi lighter than the Cliq by just a kilogram. The fuel tank capacity of the Cliq is 3.5 litres while the Navi has a slightly larger fuel tank of 3.8 litres.

When it comes to dimensions, Navi is longer than the new Cliq and stretches 1,805mm while the latter measures 1,745mm in length. The height of both the Navi and the Cliq are the same at 1,039mm but the ground clearance of Honda Navi is 2mm higher than the Cliq.

Honda Navi gets telescopic suspension at the front. However, Cliq misses out on the same but comes equipped with Spring Loaded Hydraulic suspension at the front and rear. Cliq, which targets the rural population, gets what is claimed to be the industry's first special Block Pattern tires to give extra grip on patchy roads and has more legroom with flat footboard. The larger under seat storage and increased load carrying capacity are other highlights of Cliq.

1 / 4







In terms of pricing, the Navi is priced lower than the Cliq, a difference of about Rs. 1000. The Cliq comes with a price tag of Rs. 42,990 while the Navi is priced at Rs. 41,500.

Engine Honda Cliq Honda Navi Displacement 109.19cc 109.19 cc Max Net Power 8bhp at 7000rpm 8bhp at 7000rpm Max net torque 8.96 Nm at 5500rpm 8.94 Nm at 5500rpm Transmission Automatic (V-matic) Automatic (V-matic)

Dimension Honda Cliq Honda Navi Length 1745mm 1805 mm Width 695mm 748 mm Height 1039mm 1039 mm Wheelbase 1241mm 1286 mm Ground Clarence 154mm 156 mm Kerb weight 102kg 101 kg Fuel tank capacity 3.5L 3.8 L