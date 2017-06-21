Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launched the new automatic scooter — the Cliq — in the country, which has been specially developed to maximise utility with additional values of comfort and convenience for utilitarian customers.

The new Cliq, a 110cc offering of Honda, targets the rural market, which is currently being dominated by Hero Motocorp. Priced at Rs 42,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the design of the new Cliq would remind people of one of the Navi-based concepts showcased at the Auto Expo 2016. The Cliq will first go on sale in Rajasthan, and the scooter will be launched in other parts of the country in a phased manner by the festive season this year. The Honda Cliq will be manufactured at the company's Tapukara facility in Rajasthan.

"Six out of 10 two wheelers sold in India belong to 100-110cc segment," said Minoru Kato- president and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. "Within this segment, automatic scooters have witnessed tremendous growth and now count for almost half of the total size. With the highly increasing demand and varied customer needs, this segment is poised to sub segmentation."

Cliq is powered by the tried and trusted 110cc Honda BS-IV HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, which is tuned to deliver 8bhp of power. The new scooter weighs 102kg, which makes it easy to ride. It comes equipped with Combi Brake System (CBS) with Equaliser technology and comes in four colours — Patriotic Red with White, Black, Moroccan Blue with White, and Orcus Grey.

1 / 3





The notable features of Honda's new Cliq are Block Pattern tyres, designed to give extra grip on patchy roads, more legroom with footboard, additional luggage carrier and large under-seat storage with 14 litres of space. Other features of Cliq include tubeless tyres, mobile charging socket, maintenance free battery and viscous air filter.

The Cliq also gets variety of optional parts, including Front Screen, Floor Cover, Box Center, Cap Cover, and Rear Grip, which would enhance both utility and aesthetics of Cliq. These parts can be selected individually by the customer.

Cliq engine

Engine Type Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine Displacement 109.19ccMax Max Power 5.91 kW (8bhp)@ 7000rpm Max torque 8.94 Nm @5500rpm

Cliq dimensions