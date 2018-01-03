Honda City, the compact sedan from leading Japanese carmaker Honda, has regained its numero uno position in the Indian market, much to the worry of its arch rivals Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. City's swing to the top can be attributed to its all-new avatar in 2017.

The model that has now completed 20-years of its run in the Indian market is the top-selling mid-size sedan in 2017 with sales of 62,573 units. It ended the year in style leaving Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with sales of 62,000 units and Hyundai Verna with sales of 30,000 units. Honda sold 4300 units of the City in December alone.

Riding on the City's success, Honda registered a cumulative growth of 20 percent, selling 129,964 units during April - December in 2017, against 108,522 units in the corresponding period of April – December in 2016. It also posted growth of 15 percent selling 178,755 units during the calendar year 2017 (Jan – December) against 156,107 units calendar year 2016.

Honda launched the new City in India in February 2017. The City, in its new avatar, features automatic climate control with touch control panel, rear air conditioning vents with chrome plated knobs, smart key system with keyless remote, and telescopic and tilt steering. Other features of the new City includes LED headlamp with LED DRLs, LED rear combi-lamp, spoiler with LED stop lamp, auto folding door mirror and electric sunroof.

Under the hood, the new City gets a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 118bhp and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine generating 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. The transmission in the new City will be taken care of by a five-speed manual and CVT transmission in the petrol variants and 6-speed manual gearbox in the diesel models.