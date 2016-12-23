It looks like rumour mills are working non-stop to pull all the details about the upcoming City facelift ahead of its actual launch in India. While a lot has already been talked about the design and features of the new City, which is expected to make its way into the Indian market in 2017, the latest interesting tidbit is about its variants.

A report of TeamBHP shares that the new facelift avatar of the popular sedan Honda City is likely to get a top-end VX+ variant in India. The rumoured City facelift top-trim is expected to come with features such as LED headlamp, LED fog lamps and LED taillights on the visual front. The interior of the new City is also expected to boast changes. From what we hear, the City facelift may also get new 16-inch alloys and safety features such as side and curtain airbags. Other features expected in the City facelift include a 5.7-cm touchscreen, an automatic climate control system, audio and hands-free telephone controls, paddle shift, cruise control, automotive sunroof and satellite navigation system.

As far as the design of the new city is concerned, some believe that the sedan in its new avatar could draw inspiration from the Greiz sedan, which is sold in the Chinese market, others are of the opinion that it is unlikely and the City could take design cues from the Civic.

Coming to the powertrain of the City facelift, it is likely to carry over the same engine of the current model. Currently, the City comes powered by 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 117bhp and 145Nm of torque mated to five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that can develop 99bhp and 200Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission. Rumour also has it that the City facelift could also see a hybrid engine in India, considering the rising demand for hybrid models in the country.