Honda Cars India has announced hike in the prices of popular models like City sedan and, BR-V and CR-V SUVs in line with the Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council's decision to increase cess on vehicles.
The council has fixed a cess of 2 percent on mid-sized cars, 5 percent on large cars and 7 percent on SUVs.
Listed below are new and old prices of Honda cars. All prices ex-showroom Delhi.
|Delhi Prices wef 11th Sept'17
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|City
|Petrol
|S MT
|8,46,287
|8,58,123
|11,836
|SV MT
|9,47,937
|9,61,195
|13,258
|V MT
|9,92,897
|9,99,900
|7,003
|V CVT
|11,43,418
|11,59,411
|15,993
|VX MT
|11,54,169
|11,70,312
|16,143
|VX CVT
|12,71,457
|12,89,241
|17,784
|ZX CVT
|13,37,921
|13,56,635
|18,713
|Diesel
|SV MT
|10,68,857
|10,83,808
|14,951
|V MT
|11,47,050
|11,63,093
|16,043
|VX MT
|12,75,089
|12,92,923
|17,834
|ZX MT
|13,43,508
|13,62,300
|18,791
|BR-V
|Petrol
|E MT
|8,93,050
|9,05,540
|12,490
|S MT
|9,99,900
|9,99,900
|0
|V MT
|11,08,726
|11,24,233
|15,507
|VX MT
|12,00,378
|12,17,168
|16,790
|V CVT
|12,15,004
|12,31,998
|16,994
|Diesel
|E MT
|9,99,900
|9,99,900
|0
|S MT
|11,17,553
|11,33,184
|15,631
|V MT
|12,01,892
|12,18,702
|16,810
|VX MT
|13,04,270
|13,22,512
|18,242
|CR-V
|Petrol
|2.0 RVI-I MT
|21,53,676
|22,28,980
|75,304
|2.0 RVI-I AT
|23,26,057
|24,07,389
|81,332
|2.4 RVSI-I AT
|25,47,350
|26,36,419
|89,069
In the City sedan range, top-of-the-line ZX CVT petrol variant saw biggest hike at Rs 18,713, while the ZX MT Diesel trim becomes dearer by Rs 18,791. Honda BR-V's top-of-the-line automatic petrol trim witnessed an increase of Rs 16,994 while the Diesel VX manual trim is more expensive by Rs 18,242. Honda's flagship SUV, the CR-V, saw a hike of Rs 89,069.
Honda Cars India has been registering positive sales post GST implementation from July 1 that saw a slash in the prices of the City, BR-V and CR-V. Honda sold 17,085 vehicles in India in July 2017 against 14,033 units in the corresponding month last year-- a growth of 22 percent. In August 2017, domestic sales were 17,365 units against 13,941 units in August 2016-- a growth of 25 percent.
Source: Motoroids