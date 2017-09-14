Honda Cars India has announced hike in the prices of popular models like City sedan and, BR-V and CR-V SUVs in line with the Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council's decision to increase cess on vehicles.

The council has fixed a cess of 2 percent on mid-sized cars, 5 percent on large cars and 7 percent on SUVs.

Listed below are new and old prices of Honda cars. All prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Delhi Prices wef 11th Sept'17 Old Price New Price Difference City Petrol S MT 8,46,287 8,58,123 11,836 SV MT 9,47,937 9,61,195 13,258 V MT 9,92,897 9,99,900 7,003 V CVT 11,43,418 11,59,411 15,993 VX MT 11,54,169 11,70,312 16,143 VX CVT 12,71,457 12,89,241 17,784 ZX CVT 13,37,921 13,56,635 18,713 Diesel SV MT 10,68,857 10,83,808 14,951 V MT 11,47,050 11,63,093 16,043 VX MT 12,75,089 12,92,923 17,834 ZX MT 13,43,508 13,62,300 18,791 BR-V Petrol E MT 8,93,050 9,05,540 12,490 S MT 9,99,900 9,99,900 0 V MT 11,08,726 11,24,233 15,507 VX MT 12,00,378 12,17,168 16,790 V CVT 12,15,004 12,31,998 16,994 Diesel E MT 9,99,900 9,99,900 0 S MT 11,17,553 11,33,184 15,631 V MT 12,01,892 12,18,702 16,810 VX MT 13,04,270 13,22,512 18,242 CR-V Petrol 2.0 RVI-I MT 21,53,676 22,28,980 75,304 2.0 RVI-I AT 23,26,057 24,07,389 81,332 2.4 RVSI-I AT 25,47,350 26,36,419 89,069

In the City sedan range, top-of-the-line ZX CVT petrol variant saw biggest hike at Rs 18,713, while the ZX MT Diesel trim becomes dearer by Rs 18,791. Honda BR-V's top-of-the-line automatic petrol trim witnessed an increase of Rs 16,994 while the Diesel VX manual trim is more expensive by Rs 18,242. Honda's flagship SUV, the CR-V, saw a hike of Rs 89,069.

Honda Cars India has been registering positive sales post GST implementation from July 1 that saw a slash in the prices of the City, BR-V and CR-V. Honda sold 17,085 vehicles in India in July 2017 against 14,033 units in the corresponding month last year-- a growth of 22 percent. In August 2017, domestic sales were 17,365 units against 13,941 units in August 2016-- a growth of 25 percent.

Source: Motoroids