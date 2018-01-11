Honda Cars India (HCIL) introduced the special editions of three of its models — City, Amaze and WR-V, on Thursday, January 11. The special editions include Honda City's 20th Anniversary Edition, Honda Amaze Pride Edition and Honda WR-V Edge Edition.

"We are extremely delighted to introduce the special editions for City, Amaze and WR-V and are confident that these will be appreciated by our customers for the enhanced value they offer," said Jnaneswar Sen, Sr. Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India.

Honda City 20th Anniversary Edition

The 20th Anniversary Edition of the Honda City celebrates 20 successful years of the model in the Indian market. It has been introduced with distinctive exterior styling. It is available in the top 'ZX' variant of the City and is priced at Rs 13.74 lakh for petrol CVT and Rs 13.82 lakh for diesel MT (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The new 20th Anniversary model of the City gets front bumper, centre and side garnish, Trunk end moulding and 20th Anniversary Edition emblem. Mechanically, the new City Anniversary edition continues to get a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 118bhp and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine generating 99bhp and 200Nm of torque.

Honda Amaze Pride Edition

The Honda Amaze Pride Edition comes with an advanced infotainment system and safety features. The edition is based on Amaze S (O) MT grade and comes with a price tag of Rs 6.29 lakh for petrol and Rs 7.83 lakh for diesel.

The Amaze Pride gets Digipad 17.7cm advanced infotainment with audio, video and navigation System, Pride Edition seat covers, front centre armrest and steering wheel cover. On the exterior, the Amaze Pride features door edge garnish and Pride Edition badging. The special edition also gets rear parking sensors.

The Amaze Pride comes with a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine tuned to churn out 87bhp and a peak torque of 109Nm and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can belt out 99bhp of power and peak torque of 200Nm.

Honda WR-V Edge Edition

The Honda WR-V Edge Edition is based on S grade and features enhanced exteriors and additional safety features. The WR-V Edge edition is available at Rs 8.01 lakh for petrol MT and Rs 9.04 lakh for diesel MT.

It gets gunmetal finish multi-spoke alloy wheels and special edition Edge Emblem. The safety features on the new WR-V Edge edition includes a rear camera with IRVM display and rear parking sensors. Under the hood, the WR-V gets 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine, which can generate power of 90bhp with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm, powers the petrol models, a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can pump 100bhp of power with 200Nm torque.