Japanese car maker Honda has recalled 41,580 units of previous generation Accord, Civic, City and Jazz models in India to replace the front airbag inflators supplied by Takata. The affected models are manufactured in 2012, a company statement added.

"HCIL will voluntarily replace Takata passenger front airbag inflators of 41,580 vehicles of previous generation of Jazz, City, Civic and Accord as part of Honda's precautionary global recall campaign concerning Takata front airbag inflators," Honda Cars India Limited said in a statement.

The recall will affect 659 units of the Accord sedan, 32,456 units of City, 7,265 units of Jazz and 1,200 units of Civic. Honda will replace the affected inflators free of cost at its dealerships across the country and the process would begin immediately. In the meantime, Honda car owners can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting 17 characters alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) of their car on the microsite created on the company's website.

Takata airbags are at the risk of exploding with excessive force, sending metal shrapnels all over the place. The bags have been linked to 10 deaths in the United States and one death in Asia, in addition to more than 100 injuries, reports Reuters.

In July 2016, HCIL recalled 190,578 vehicles of previous generation of Accord, CR-V, Civic, City and Jazz for the same reason. The recalled models were manufactured till 2011. In 2015, Toyota issued a recall of 7,100 units of the Corolla sedan over the same issue. It has affected auto makers across brands, including BMW, Chrysler, Daimler Trucks, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota.