There is now more clarity on the launch of Honda's adventure motorcycle Africa Twin in India. The arrival of the Africa Twin from Japanese motorcycle maker Honda has been confirmed with the emerging reports indicating that the motorcycle will be launched in India by mid-2017.

Honda is looking to bring the top-end variant of the Africa Twin to India, as reported by CarandBike. Globally, the Africa Twin is offered in two variants—with six-speed manual and six-speed DCT automatic transmission. Powered by a 998cc, parallel twin liquid-cooled engine with 270-degree crank and uni-cam, the Africa Twin can generate 94bhp of power at 7,500rpm and 98Nm of torque at 6,000rpm.

Showcased first at the Auto Expo last year in India, Honda's upcoming adventure motorcycle Africa Twin is expected to be brought to India as completely knocked down (CKD) unit to be assembled at the company's plant in Manesar. To be pitted against, Suzuki V-Strom, Triumph Tiger series and Kawasaki Versys 1000 in India, the Africa Twin is expected to be priced at around Rs 14 lakh.

The bike measures 2,335mm in length, 875mm in width and 1,475mm in height. It has 1,575mm wheelbase, 250mm ground clearance and weighs 208kg. The motorcycle rides on the tyres that measure 21 inches up front and 18 inches at the rear and it gets a fuel tank of 18.8-litre capacity.

Although Honda was earlier expected to bring the Africa Twin to the market by mid-2016, the earthquake in Japan delayed its arrival.

Source: CarandBike