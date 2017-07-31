Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India commenced the deliveries of its CRF1000L Africa Twin in the country. Africa Twin, the first one-litre engine capacity motorcycle of the brand to be made in India was launched on May 15 with a price tag of 12.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The price of the Honda Africa Twin has gone up post GST (Goods and Service Tax) and is now priced at Rs 13.06 lakh. Honda, which opened the bookings for the Africa Twin in May, has received 50 bookings for the model so far.

Africa Twin, the flagship adventure-tourer motorcycle from Honda's global line-up is powered by a 998cc, parallel twin liquid-cooled engine with 270-degree crank and uni-cam. The engine develops 94bhp at 7,500rpm and 98Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. It has been globally offered with the choice of a six-speed manual and six-speed DCT automatic transmission. The India-spec is offered with the latter only.

The Africa Twin comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which offers the rider three levels of control and on/off ABS to the rear wheel. The motorcycle measures 2,335mm in length, 875mm in width and 1,475mm in height. The bike has 1,575mm wheelbase, 250mm ground clearance and weighs just 208 kg. Other off-road friendly bits include the tyre, which measures 21 on the front and 18 inches at the rear with 18.8-litre fuel tank capacity.

