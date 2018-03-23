Honda Activa is considered a household name for automatic scooters in India. And since its launch in 2001, the progression can be summed up as aging like fine wine. Currently, in its fifth generation, each Honda Activa update has made the popular scooter much better than the previous model.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) sells over 1.5 lakh units of the Activa scooter on an average every month, reports Cartoq. In February, HMSI found an impressive 2,47,377 takers for Activa, the reports add. In that case, over 8,727 units were sold every day and one Activa was sold every 10 seconds. Yes, you read it right.

It needs to be noted that HMSI was selling Activa 4G last month while the new version, Activa 5G, entered the market in mid-March. The new version is expected to further boost the sales and it will help the Activa brand to cement its supremacy in India's scooter segment.

The data from Honda dealerships across the country indicates that the sales of Activa after the introduction of the 5G has increased. Priced at Rs 52,460, Activa 5G is also offered in new DLX variant for Rs 54,325, ex-showroom Delhi. Activa 5G's price is just Rs 1,000 over Activa 4G and affordability in price is one of the top reasons for the scooter's immense popularity.

Honda hasn't experimented with the well-received design and engine of Activa 4G in 5G. The new version is essentially a minor facelift of Activa 4G with more contemporary features.

Activa 5G gets segment-first full-LED headlamp with a positioning lamp and chrome garnish on the front apron. Two new color options are Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Spartan Red. The new DLX variant gets a digital-analog meter, an Eco speed indicator, and a service-due indicator. Other additions in Activa 5G include a front hook, a four-in-one lock with a seat-opener switch, and a metal muffler protector.

Honda Activa 5G is powered by a 109cc air-cooled four-stroke engine that develops 8bhp at 7,500rpm and 8.83Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. The engine benefits from HET (Honda Engine Technology), which helps optimize the mileage.