The competition in the 110cc scooter segment has intensified with the launch of the new fifth-generation Activa (Activa 5G). Now, from the look of things, TVS Motor Company is not ready to trail behind. The company is believed to be testing the fuel-injection version of the Jupiter and the web is abuzz with the pictures of the scooter.

The prototype of the new TVS Jupiter reveals interesting details. It was spotted with the fuel-injection sticker on the front cowl of the scooter while the model also showed a Sync-braking system decal on the front fender, suggesting that the upcoming TVS Jupiter could get combi-brakes.

Currently, the Jupiter Classic is offered with Sync Braking System (when the rider pulls the rear brake lever, it also applies some amount of brake on front wheels).

In terms of style and design, the new version of the Jupiter is the same as the current model, at least in the prototype that was seen. The engine is also likely to continue as it is.

The current model of the Jupiter is powered by a 109cc engine that can churn out 7.88 bhp of power at 7,500 rpm, while the peak torque of 8 Nm comes up at 5,500rpm. The 110cc scooter is 1,834 mm long, 650 mm wide and 1,115 mm tall. The scooter comes with a wheelbase of 1,275 mm.

Following the launch of the model in the country in 2013, TVS Jupiter has been updated on different occasions. At present, the Jupiter is also offered in the Classic variant with features like a chrome backrest, chrome-covered round ORVM units and a new windscreen.

TVS Jupiter Classic was recently launched in a new Autumn Brown color and is sold alongside the Sunlit Ivory shade.

The regular version of the Jupiter was also updated in 2017 with two new color options — Jade Green and Mystic Gold — in addition to the 10 other color options.

