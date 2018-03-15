Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has launched the fifth generation of the Activa, one of the most popular automatic scooters in India.

Honda had showcased the latest avatar of the Activa at Auto Expo 2018 in February, and it has been introduced with the new DLX variant in addition to the regular variant.

Variant Price (ex-showroom Delhi) Activa 5G STD Rs 52460 Activa 5G DLX Rs 54325

Honda Activa 5G's STD version is priced just Rs 1,000 over the Activa 4G, which was priced at Rs 51,460 (ex-showroom Delhi). Honda Activa 5G is essentially not a major overhaul. It is a minor facelift of the Activa 4G with more contemporary features. There are no significant changes in cosmetics and the engine is the same.

The Activa 5G boasts a segment-first full-LED headlamp with a positioning lamp and some chrome garnish on the front apron. The other change is the Activa 4G badging making way for the 5G emblem, if that can be considered a change.

HMSI has introduced two new color options — Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Spartan Red — to the Activa range with the latest version.

The Activa 5G will continue to be offered in the existing color options — Black, Trance Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Amazing White, Majestic Brown Metallic, and Matte Selene Silver Metallic.

The Imperial Red Metallic option will retire with the arrival of the new shade of Red.

The new premium DLX variant will flaunt a digital-analog meter, an Eco speed indicator and a service-due indicator. Other additions in the Activa 5G include a front hook, a four-in-one lock with a seat-opener switch, and a metal muffler protector.

The Activa 5G continues to draw power a 109cc air-cooled four-stroke engine that develops 8bhp at 7,500rpm and 8.83Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. The engine benefits from HET (Honda Engine Technology), which helps optimize the mileage.

Bookings for the Activa 5G are already underway at Honda dealerships across the country, while deliveries are expected to start from next week.