Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is gearing up for the launch of the new updated version of the Activa in India, and what comes as good news is the new set of images of the Activa 4G.

Also read: Maker spills the beans on BMW G 310 R's Indian launch

Activa 4G -- quite surprising? Not really, because the changes in the spotted 4G version of the Activa is minimal and is likely to be limited to the updated BS-IV engine. Although the Activa 4G has been spotted in the wild for the first time, it looks like the launch could happen soon. The images of the new Activa 4G were shared by Motoroids. The new updated Activa has started arriving at the dealerships of the company.

The new Activa 4G

1 / 4







From the images, the Activa 4G looks the same as the current model -- the Activa 3G -- in the market. We reckon it to replace the existing 110cc as the new model is expected to be compliant with the upcoming safety norms in India. The images show a grey Activa with 4G badging on the side panel of the scooter. The Honda Activa 4G is also expected to get Auto Headlamp On (AHO).

Currently, the Honda Activa is powered by a 109cc air-cooled four-stroke engine that churns out 8bhp at 7500rpm and 8.83Nm of torque at 5500rpm. In the new version too, the Activa is likely to get the same engine, but this time expect it to be updated to BS-IV standard.

Honda updated the Activa 125 in India earlier this month. The new updated Activa 125 has been priced at Rs 56,954 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Source: Motoroids